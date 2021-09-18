Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination, testing clinics

Business Break
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination and testing clinic
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kickoff for the 31st annual Fountain City Classic is just weeks away and some organizations are making sure attendants have the opportunity to get tested and vaccinated beforehand.

The clinics will be held at the Columbus Civic Center. The first one is a drive through vaccination clinic this Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The next clinic is also drive through vaccines only on Monday, October 18 from 11 a.m. from 2 p.m.

Finally, there will be one on Saturday, November 6 at the Fountain City Classic from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This clinic will be walk up vaccinations and testing.

