Funeral services held for Muscogee Co. Judge Mary Alice Buckner

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral services are today for long-time Muscogee county Judge Mary Alice Buckner.

Buckner died last week.

She was the first African American woman to graduate from Mercer Law School.

In February of 1984 she became the first black woman to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge in Columbus.

She was recently awarded the Tony Baldwin Trailblazer Award for making strides and creating paths for diversity in the legal profession.

Her funeral began at 11 this morning at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on Old Cusseta Road.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

