Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19

A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss with the pandemic.(CNN)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAVE/NBC) - A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss with the pandemic.

Row after row of white flags at the Washington Monument, each one represents a life lost to COVID-19.

More than 600,000 white flags have been placed in the lawn at the Washington Monument. It is a temporary art exhibit created by Suzanne Brennan Firstenburg, the same person who created an installation at RFK Stadium in October of 2020.

The installation began with around 200,000 flags. Since then, we have lost nearly 400,000 more lives to the coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it wants to be financially prepared for the next big outbreak.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, US Centers for Disease Control, said the CDC is announcing a $2.1 billion American Rescue Plan to strengthen infection prevention and control activities across the US public health and health care sector.

“Over the next three years, CDC will issue awards totaling $1.25 billion to 64 state, local and territorial health departments to accelerate infection control efforts and invest long term in preparedness for the future,” Walensky said.

According to Walensky, millions of dollars will go to beef up support for long-term care facilities and nursing homes. The facilities can use the money to strengthen their fight against infectious diseases like COVID-19.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Dee interview with juror #49
WTVM EXCLUSIVE: Juror on DA trial speaks on local judicial system
‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter

Latest News

Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama sees more ICU beds open
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination and testing clinic
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination, testing clinics
Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Troup County officials OK emergency morgue purchase following spike in COVID deaths
Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month