Rep. Debbie Wood announces re-election candidacy for AL House District 38

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Representative Debbie Wood has announced her candidacy for reelection to the Alabama Legislature for House District 38, which includes portions of Chambers and Lee Counties.

Wood was first elected to the legislature in 2018. Prior to that, she served on the Chambers County Commission for 16 years.

In a Facebook post, the Republican representative said her first term accomplishments include funding education, providing support for public services, and protecting families.

The primary election is scheduled for May 24, 2022.

