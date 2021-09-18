Business Break
Advertisement

Showers Around for Part of the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see showers and storms on and off for the weekend, but we should stay mainly dry for the most part of Saturday. We will see showers filtering through during the day, but the main coverage of rain moves in later this evening and overnight. Sunday’s forecast features rounds of rain and storms throughout the day as we continue with our more unsettled weather pattern. Our next pattern shift doesn’t move into the forecast until Wednesday. We will keep elevated storm chances with highs in the mid-80s through Wednesday before we transition to a more fall-like forecast. Thursday morning we will see lows in the low-60s and maybe even upper-50s while highs are in the low-80s with lots of sunshine in the forecast and low humidity to accompany it!

