Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 17, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • LaFayette (6) at Lanett (44)
  • Auburn (40) at Jeff Davis (7)
  • Central (36) at Enterprise (27)
  • R.E. Lee (28) at Russell County (14)
  • Columbus (44) at Jordan (0)
  • Kendrick (6) at LaGrange (48)
  • Troup (51) at Spencer (26)
  • Chattahoochee County (20) at Manchester (10)
  • Newnan (38) at Harris County (42)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

