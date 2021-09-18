Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 17, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- LaFayette (6) at Lanett (44)
- Auburn (40) at Jeff Davis (7)
- Central (36) at Enterprise (27)
- R.E. Lee (28) at Russell County (14)
- Columbus (44) at Jordan (0)
- Kendrick (6) at LaGrange (48)
- Troup (51) at Spencer (26)
- Chattahoochee County (20) at Manchester (10)
- Newnan (38) at Harris County (42)
