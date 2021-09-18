Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 17, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

LaFayette (6) at Lanett (44)

Auburn (40) at Jeff Davis (7)

Central (36) at Enterprise (27)

R.E. Lee (28) at Russell County (14)

Columbus (44) at Jordan (0)

Kendrick (6) at LaGrange (48)

Troup (51) at Spencer (26)

Chattahoochee County (20) at Manchester (10)

Newnan (38) at Harris County (42)

