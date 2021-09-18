‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is being charged with his two-month-old daughter’s murder.

“These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said.

Those were the sad words from the Opelika police chief as he recounted the facts in the murder case of two-month-old Maliyah Stormi Smith.

Tuesday afternoon, 19-year-old Demarcus Treias Smith took his daughter to East Alabama Medical Center and, according to police, Smith’s daughter was unresponsive when they arrived.

“The results of the autopsy showed the baby had suffered head trauma which resulted in her death,” Healey said.

Officials says Smith was alone with his daughter at his Birmingham Highway apartment the day police believe the incident took place.

“Our investigation determined that the father of the child was responsible for her care during the time the trauma was inflicted, which resulted in him becoming a suspect,” Healey said.

Opelika police, on Thursday, searched the home where Smith and the 22-year-old mother of the child lived together and following that, Smith was brought in for questioning. He was then arrested and charged with murder.

“Mr. Smith provided details which corroborated evidence, linking him to the death of his daughter,” Healey said.

Police are not releasing any specific detail regarding what happened to Maliyah Smith.

Lee County Judge Speakman ordered Smith to have no contact with the mother or family of his deceased daughter. He was also ordered to find another place to stay since he and the child’s mother lived together.

Smith was appointed a lawyer and has a bond set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.