Troup County officials OK emergency morgue purchase following spike in COVID deaths

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Board of Commissioners, on Friday, approved an emergency purchase of a morgue facility due to COVID-related deaths in the area.

County officials say they will be purchasing a 10′ x 10′ walk-in cooler using CARES Act funds to store up to 15 bodies. The permanent morgue will be installed at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

The Troup County Coroner’s Office has been using borrowed morgue space from privately-owned morgue facilities.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

