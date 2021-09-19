Business Break
5th annual Barks & Blues Music Festival held in Phenix City

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society hosted its 5th annual Barks and Blues Music Festival in Phenix City Saturday.

Families and pets all gathered at the Chattahoochee River to enjoy entertainment from Fort Benning’s rock band to headlining acts like Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree.

Paws Humane Society said putting the event together was fun and they intended on having this event no matter what the weather looked like.

“It’s our very first reintroduction, really, into the music scene because every event has been canceled,” said Tricia Montgomery, CEO of Paws Humane Society. “So, for us to host this right now, it’s a great feeling for everybody to be out here. We are socially distancing, but everybody’s enjoying themselves and just to see the smiles on their faces all in support of Paws Humane Society is absolutely phenomenal.

There was plenty of space for pets to stretch out and run around and families to social distance.

