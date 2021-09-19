85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
For the week of September 13 - 16, the school system reports:
- 67 positive COVID cases and 448 self-quarantine or isolation cases among students
- 18 positive COVID cases and 16 self-quarantine or isolation cases among employees
The district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 employees.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.