85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

For the week of September 13 - 16, the school system reports:

67 positive COVID cases and 448 self-quarantine or isolation cases among students

18 positive COVID cases and 16 self-quarantine or isolation cases among employees

The district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 employees.

