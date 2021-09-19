Business Break
8th annual Tri-City Latino Festival held in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated Saturday by with the 8th annual Tri-City Latino Festival at the Columbus Civic Center.

There were different foods, music, and vendors from across the multiple Hispanic cultures in the city.

“We want to bring everybody together to understand everybody’s cultures, to bring the family out for a good time. With all the stressfulness that’s going on now, we need a little family time and with the Tri-City Latino Festival - we try to show our patrons that we really care about them. We want us to know each other and enjoy the food, the music, and opportunities we have.

Though the festival was to celebrate Hispanic culture, everyone was invited to attend.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began Wednesday, September 15th and will continue until October 15th.

