Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn City Schools report consecutive decline in COVID cases

(AP Images)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released the latest coronavirus data for its system.

For the week of September 13 - 17, the school district reports:

  • 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students
  • 91 possible exposures among students

The district’s data shows a consecutive decline in COVID cases. 64 confirmed cases were reported last week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Jury finds Auburn man guilty of child neglect

Latest News

85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama sees more ICU beds open
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination and testing clinic
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination, testing clinics