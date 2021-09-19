Auburn City Schools report consecutive decline in COVID cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released the latest coronavirus data for its system.

For the week of September 13 - 17, the school district reports:

35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students

91 possible exposures among students

The district’s data shows a consecutive decline in COVID cases. 64 confirmed cases were reported last week.

