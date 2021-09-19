Auburn City Schools report consecutive decline in COVID cases
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released the latest coronavirus data for its system.
For the week of September 13 - 17, the school district reports:
- 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students
- 91 possible exposures among students
The district’s data shows a consecutive decline in COVID cases. 64 confirmed cases were reported last week.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.