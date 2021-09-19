Columbus police searching for man last seen Thurs. on Kolb Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 38-year-old John Tobias.

Tobias was last seen Thursday, September 16 in the 4800 block of Kolb Avenue. The exact time of his disappearance is unknown, police added.

Authorities say Tobias was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants without shoes. He is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing about 160 lbs. with blue eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, and a full gray/brown beard.

According to police, Tobias suffers from several mental illness and reportedly walks into traffic. Columbus police say he may asking for money at or near gas stations.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Tobias is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.