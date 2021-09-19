Business Break
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing

pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A discount retailer is bringing its newest concept to Columbus.

Dollar General’s pOpshelf is entering the market with its first store at Columbus Park Crossing. Construction is underway and officials say the store is expected to open this fall.

From arts and crafts to home cleaning supplies, officials say the vast majority of items at pOpshelf are priced at $5 or less.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings in Georgia with the addition of our Columbus store and look forward to having customers pop by the new store later this fall,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations.  “We invite customers to explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more.”

This is a sneak peek at what Dollar General's pOpshelf store will look like.
This is a sneak peek at what Dollar General's pOpshelf store will look like.

The new store, located in the former Pier 1 Imports at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard, will be opening later this fall.

Up to 15 new jobs are expected with the opening of the store. Candidates interested in joining the team can review and apply here.

Dollar General introduced pOpshelf to the Nashville, TN market in Fall 2020. The chain plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store concepts in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

