Georgia Power crews returns after restoring power to 24,000 homes and businesses post-Ida

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Ida left millions without power across the southeast.

Georgia Power, based in Atlanta, decided to help out with power restoration in Louisiana and Mississippi.

For 17 days, a crew was sent to help with those efforts and now they have returned home. They lodged in trailer parks and local hotels. It was a huge logistical effort that ended up a huge success.

Media Relations Manager for Georgia Power John Kraft spoke about this success.

“With Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Irma in recent years we’ve gotten help from other companies so we always like to help out where we can.”

He also spoke on some of the changes they faced with the virus still looming.

“Sometimes after big storms, residents love to approach the crews and talk to them about their outage, or even to thank them and bring them cookies and things like that, which is always appreciated. We’ve tried to discourage that during COVID.”

The crews also came across bad weather. Hurricane Nicholas’ remnants dropped another 6+’ inches of rain earlier this week. They also had to deal with the heat at times, which Kraft says was a problem but one solved with frequent breaks and adequate hydration.

In their efforts, 500 crew members were sent out and they restored power to nearly 25,000 homes and fixed 500 broken poles.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

