One person injured following Eufaula apartment shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department (EPD) is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a person injured.

EPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Randolph Avenue around 5:45 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, authorities say, it was determined that multiple gunshots had been fired and an individual had been taken to Medical Center Barbour via private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 64-year-old victim received a single gunshot wound to the upper body while inside their apartment. The wound does not appear to be life-threatening, EPD says.

The police department also says numerous apartment units and vehicles received damage from random gunshots.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

