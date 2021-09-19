Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has died following a crash in Tuskegee.

The accident happened Saturday evening on Highway 80 near Chappie James Drive.

According to Macon County Deputy Coroner Raymond Echols, the Tuskegee Police Department was responding to a separate accident when 43-year-old Derek Moore’s vehicle came along and struck a vehicle from the previous wreck.

The coroner’s office says Moore’s vehicle flipped and landed off the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both rain and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the deputy coroner.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.