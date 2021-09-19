Business Break
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash

43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the roadway.(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has died following a crash in Tuskegee.

The accident happened Saturday evening on Highway 80 near Chappie James Drive.

According to Macon County Deputy Coroner Raymond Echols, the Tuskegee Police Department was responding to a separate accident when 43-year-old Derek Moore’s vehicle came along and struck a vehicle from the previous wreck.

The coroner’s office says Moore’s vehicle flipped and landed off the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both rain and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the deputy coroner.

