Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Search for motorist halted for evening after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa

Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue will resume searching Sunday for a motorist whose vehicle was overcome by water during flooding early Saturday afternoon in the city.

City officials say the incident happened around 2 p.m. when police were called to a drainage ditch along 14th Avenue and Greensboro Avenue.

A witness told officers he saw a vehicle stuck in the drainage tunnel where the ditch flows downstream under Greensboro.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says nearly half the department has searched one and a half miles of area looking for the potential missing driver of the car.

Smith says they aren’t sure if the driver walked away from the scene or not, but a witness told police he disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

“We’ve had crews walk the tracks, we had crews with police and fire walking through the woods, it’s just gotten to the point where it’s starting to get dark and starting to get more hazardous too so we are suspending the search until we can do it a little bit better,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.

We’re told by authorities at the scene that crews searched but were unable to locate the 40-year-old man, who has not yet been identified to us.

The search for the man has ended for the evening but will continue Sunday morning.

Officers are assisting Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their Swift Water Rescue team as they search for a motorist whose...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM

Latest News

One person injured following Eufaula apartment shooting
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19