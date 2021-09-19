Business Break
Showers Linger Overnight

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We keep a more scattered rain coverage around in the forecast while highs are only in the low-80s. We kick off the work week with highs in the mid-80s and unsettled rain chances before we begin a transition to a much more pleasant forecast on Wednesday. Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and we are tracking a cold front to move through and usher in much drier air. By Thursday we will actually be feeling like fall with lows in the 60s, highs in the low-80s and lots of sunshine across the valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Anna Sims
