Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Tropical depression

Seventeen is located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM

Latest News

This year's Emmys are shedding some of last year's COVID constraints and getting back to a live...
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' could dominate 2021 Emmys
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus
One person injured following Eufaula apartment shooting
Prosecutors charged the UPS driver with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended.
Close call as UPS driver passes school bus, nearly hits 3 kids