Unsettled Start to the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast!
A look at the 9-day forecast
A look at the 9-day forecast(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep the forecast unsettled as we round out the weekend and head into the work week. Sunday’s forecast features rounds of rain and storms with the best coverage of showers coming in the evening and early nighttime hours. Highs stay in the mid-80s through the middle of the week while rain coverage stays in the 40-60% range. Wednesday will feature the best shot at showers and storms as a line of storms ahead of a cold front races through the valley. The good news is that behind this front, we will see much drier air that will make our mornings much cooler! We are talking lows in the upper-50s by Thursday morning while highs are only in the upper-70s. We will keep these cooler mornings and highs only in the 80s with a whole lot of sunshine and low humidity to accompany it through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

