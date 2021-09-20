Business Break
1 teen dead, another injured following LaGrange shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and another one injured.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of Creed Street in reference to shots fired in the area with two people in the street.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 15 year old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. Officers also found 18-year-old D’Marzaion Ferrell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medical aid was given to both victims; however, Ferrell was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The 15 year old was flown to a medical center in Macon, Georgia for further treatment.

LaGrange police say the investigation remains active and the incident appears to be drug related.

No suspects are in custody, but police officials say several individuals are being sought for questioning to determine what occurred during the dispute that lead to the shooting.

