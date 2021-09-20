Business Break
Auburn plans town hall following sexual assault complaints

Auburn University has raised its tuition following increases at other colleges (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University plans to hold a town hall on sexual assault following a trio of recent reported cases that prompted a protest by dozens of students and advocates.

Representatives from campus security, student affairs, the Auburn Police Division and other offices will be on hand for the event, which is set for Wednesday.

The reports led to a protest at Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday that drew more than 100 Auburn students and alumni. They criticized the assaults and called for more accountability and action by the school.

