Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Audio Problems with Today’s Ellen Episode

An audio problem that originated with the producers of the Ellen show’s episode for today,...
An audio problem that originated with the producers of the Ellen show’s episode for today, Monday, September 20, led to WTVM having to air the first several minutes of Friday’s episode in its place.((Foto AP / John Locher, archivo))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An audio problem that originated with the producers of the Ellen show’s episode for today, Monday, September 20, led to WTVM having to air the first several minutes of Friday’s episode in its place.

As the audio problems were addressed and finally resolved, the audience saw a brief replay of the Ellen episode that originally aired on September 17.

WTVM worked quickly to fix the problem so the proper episode could be aired.

WTVM apologizes for the inconvenience to fans of the Ellen show.

Please check back in case there are any more developments.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
38-year-old John Tobias was last last seen Thursday on Kolb Ave. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for man last seen Thurs. on Kolb Ave.
85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools

Latest News

Boykin Community Center gym reopens for free play
Boykin Community Center gym reopens for free play
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week highlights the importance of ensuring that all children...
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week facts and tips
Auburn University has raised its tuition following increases at other colleges (Source: WSFA 12...
Auburn plans town hall following sexual assault complaints
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site. (File photo)
9 projects to share $2 million in Rebuild Alabama Act grant money