Audio Problems with Today’s Ellen Episode

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An audio problem that originated with the producers of the Ellen show’s episode for today, Monday, September 20, led to WTVM having to air the first several minutes of Friday’s episode in its place.

As the audio problems were addressed and finally resolved, the audience saw a brief replay of the Ellen episode that originally aired on September 17.

WTVM worked quickly to fix the problem so the proper episode could be aired.

WTVM apologizes for the inconvenience to fans of the Ellen show.

Please check back in case there are any more developments.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.