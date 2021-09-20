Boykin Community Center gym reopens for free play

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The basketball gym at the Boykin Community Center will reopen for free play on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The gym will be open on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.

Reservations are only required for groups who wish to use the full court. Any visitor under the age of 19 must have a COVID-19 waiver on file signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Waivers are available from staff members at the gymnasium or in the fitness center.

