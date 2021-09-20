Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week facts and tips
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week highlights the importance of ensuring that all children are properly secured in a car seat or seat belt.
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week will take place from Sept. 19 - 25.
A child’s age, weight, and height can all play a factor when determining proper safety harnesses, so it’s important to keep up-to-date with all current regulations and suggestions.
According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, here are five vital facts about child passenger safety.
- Children should remain in the backseat until 13 years old.
- Road injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.
- Over 250 children are saved due to proper safety restraint usage a year.
- When in a car accident, a car seat can reduce the risk of infant fatality by 71-percent.
- Always make sure child safety seats are installed correctly.
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week draws attention to proper car seat use and it is recommend that children remain in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible. Georgia state law also requires child passengers to be restrained in a car seat or booster seat appropriate for their height and weight until the age of 8.
For more information, click here.
