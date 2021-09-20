Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week facts and tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week highlights the importance of ensuring that all children are properly secured in a car seat or seat belt.

Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week will take place from Sept. 19 - 25.

A child’s age, weight, and height can all play a factor when determining proper safety harnesses, so it’s important to keep up-to-date with all current regulations and suggestions.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, here are five vital facts about child passenger safety.

Children should remain in the backseat until 13 years old.

Road injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.

Over 250 children are saved due to proper safety restraint usage a year.

When in a car accident, a car seat can reduce the risk of infant fatality by 71-percent.

Always make sure child safety seats are installed correctly.

Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week draws attention to proper car seat use and it is recommend that children remain in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible. Georgia state law also requires child passengers to be restrained in a car seat or booster seat appropriate for their height and weight until the age of 8.

