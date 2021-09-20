Business Break
Health experts say UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

