Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fall-Like Weather Arrives Almost On Time!

Anna’s Full Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms linger overnight with a few spots seeing rain around the AM commute time. We kick off the work week still in this persistently unsettled pattern with elevated storm chances, mighty muggy air, and highs in the mid-80s. We are tracking our next big forecast change on Wednesday and into Thursday when a cold front pushes through the valley sending us into a more fall-like forecast. Wednesday, the first official day of Fall, will be our best shot at storms as a line of storms ahead of a cold front sweep through the valley. By Thursday morning, we will have a much drier air mass parked over the valley bringing clear skies, cool mornings, and much lower humidity! We are talking lows in the upper-50s/low-60s highs in the upper-70s/low-80s and abundant sunshine through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
‘These are the kind of cases that take a piece of your soul’: Opelika man charged with killing daughter
38-year-old John Tobias was last last seen Thursday on Kolb Ave. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for man last seen Thurs. on Kolb Ave.
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund

Latest News

Georgia Power
Georgia Power crews returns after restoring power to 24,000 homes and businesses post-Ida
A look at the 9-day forecast
Unsettled Start to the Work Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Showers Linger Overnight
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Showers Around for Part of the Weekend