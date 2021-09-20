Fall-Like Weather Arrives Almost On Time!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms linger overnight with a few spots seeing rain around the AM commute time. We kick off the work week still in this persistently unsettled pattern with elevated storm chances, mighty muggy air, and highs in the mid-80s. We are tracking our next big forecast change on Wednesday and into Thursday when a cold front pushes through the valley sending us into a more fall-like forecast. Wednesday, the first official day of Fall, will be our best shot at storms as a line of storms ahead of a cold front sweep through the valley. By Thursday morning, we will have a much drier air mass parked over the valley bringing clear skies, cool mornings, and much lower humidity! We are talking lows in the upper-50s/low-60s highs in the upper-70s/low-80s and abundant sunshine through the weekend.

