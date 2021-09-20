Business Break
LaGrange police investigate robbery on Vernon Rd.

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery on Vernon Road.
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery on Vernon Road.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jessie Gibson
Sep. 20, 2021
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery on Vernon Road.

On Sept. 20 at approximately 9:26 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1800 block Vernon Rd. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who said that she was getting into her vehicle to go to the bank when a male wearing a dark hoodie, red pants and a medical mask got into the passenger side of her vehicle.

The suspect told her to drive and had his hands in his pocket making her believe he had a weapon.

As the employee pulled onto Old Vernon Road, the suspect grabbed the bag containing the deposit money and then ran from the car towards the Lee’s Crossing Apartments.

Anyone with information on this crime or this suspect, should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

