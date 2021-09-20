Man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has made an arrest in connection to a stolen vehicle.

23-year-old Rodriques O’Neal Pitts, of Montgomery, was arrested Sunday on multiple felony warrants charging him with theft of property – first degree, theft of property second degree, and unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

Police say the arrest stems from officers receiving a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive on Saturday. A second victim reported that property was stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive, police added.

Authorities say Pitts was developed as a suspect and, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, he was arrested and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Pitts was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $11,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.