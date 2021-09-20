More Wet Weather Before the Cold Front Heads Our Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Soggy weather from the weekend will unfortunately carry into the start of the work week as the unsettled weather pattern stubbornly sticks around. Rain coverage will be around 50-70% through Wednesday, and with this type of pattern, you can still see some showers around during the overnight and morning hours too. Clouds won’t budge much either, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s at best through Wednesday with mornings still mild and muggy; however, some changes will arrive soon as a strong cold front moving into the Southeast late Wednesday brings a surge of refreshing air to the Chattahoochee Valley – fittingly on the first day of fall!

This autumn air mass will allow for a pleasant stretch of dry weather potentially all the way through early next week. Expect abundant sunshine for Thursday and beyond, and the best part of all? Cool, crisp mornings back in the forecast! Temperatures will fall into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend. Eventually, we should see a return to near average temperatures again by the middle of next week. For now though, keep the umbrella handy and look forward to some crockpot and pumpkin spice weather by Thursday!

