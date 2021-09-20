Business Break
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.
Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday that the two victims at Heritage High School were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say students are being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones.

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.

Police were investigating the shooting.

