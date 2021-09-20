Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Judge to dismiss criminal damage charges against District Attorney Mark Jones

‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mark Jones’ attorney Chris Breault says the criminal damage charges against District Attorney Mark Jones will be dismissed.

According to Breault, the judge will give the final approval to dismiss the charges Friday.

The DA’s charges included damage to property and interference with government property following a campaign music video he made where he reportedly damaged he Civic Center’s parking lot by leaving tire marks after spinning tires or doing donuts.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
38-year-old John Tobias was last last seen Thursday on Kolb Ave. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for man last seen Thurs. on Kolb Ave.
85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools

Latest News

16-year-old killed in Joyner Dr. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Auburn
Boykin Community Center gym reopens for free play
Boykin Community Center gym reopens for free play
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week highlights the importance of ensuring that all children...
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week facts and tips