Prosecutor: Judge to dismiss criminal damage charges against District Attorney Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mark Jones’ attorney Chris Breault says the criminal damage charges against District Attorney Mark Jones will be dismissed.

According to Breault, the judge will give the final approval to dismiss the charges Friday.

The DA’s charges included damage to property and interference with government property following a campaign music video he made where he reportedly damaged he Civic Center’s parking lot by leaving tire marks after spinning tires or doing donuts.

