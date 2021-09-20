Safe Kids Columbus celebrates Child Passenger Safety Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Regional Trauma Advisory Council is partnering with Safe Kids Columbus for Child Passenger Safety Week.

RTAC will be donating 10 convertible car seats and six booster seats to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Trauma Department in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week.

The donation took place on Sept. 20 at noon at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

The car seats will be used to assist families who have suffered a motor vehicle crash and are being treated at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency department.

For more information about Safe Kids Columbus, visit safekidscolumbusga.org

