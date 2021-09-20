Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Safe Kids Columbus celebrates Child Passenger Safety Week

The Regional Trauma Advisory Council is partnering with Safe Kids Columbus for Child Passenger...
The Regional Trauma Advisory Council is partnering with Safe Kids Columbus for Child Passenger Safety Week.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Regional Trauma Advisory Council is partnering with Safe Kids Columbus for Child Passenger Safety Week.

RTAC will be donating 10 convertible car seats and six booster seats to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Trauma Department in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week.

The donation took place on Sept. 20 at noon at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

The car seats will be used to assist families who have suffered a motor vehicle crash and are being treated at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency department.

For more information about Safe Kids Columbus, visit safekidscolumbusga.org 

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
38-year-old John Tobias was last last seen Thursday on Kolb Ave. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for man last seen Thurs. on Kolb Ave.
85 students, staffers test positive for COVID in Muscogee County schools
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery on Vernon Road.
LaGrange police investigate robbery on Vernon Rd.
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
Sumter County commissioner dies in accident