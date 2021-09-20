Business Break
Springer Opera House set to kick off 150th season

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s opening week for The Springer Opera House as they kick off its 150th season with Shrek the Musical.

The performance opens this Friday and runs through October 10. This is the return of live theatre indoors. During the pandemic, the Springer Opera House used its temporary outdoor stage.

While all staff and artists are vaccinated, audiences will not be required.

All patrons age two years and older will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked.

There will be reduced capacity as gap seats will be in-between parties.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

