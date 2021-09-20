Business Break
Stormy at Times Through Wednesday; Then Big Fall Changes

Derek’s Forecast!
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still locked in to a warm and muggy weather pattern through midweek with chance of rain and storms back in the afternoons and evening hours through Wednesday. We’re in the kind of weather pattern where we can’t rule out some overnight showers or early morning rain, along with some patchy fog early in the morning hours. The big weather pattern change will come Wednesday into Thursday as the first true fall cold front arrives and brings a big drop to our temperatures. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, with upper 70s and lower 80s into the weekend. Rain chances from Thursday through the middle of next week will be near zero, and humidity values will remain low during that time too. The biggest difference to us will be with the morning temperatures - we expect 50s for lows through the weekend, and there will be potential for the normally cooler spots to get down into the 40s on some of those mornings!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

