Sumter County commissioner dies in accident

(Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Commissioner William Reid has died.

According to officials with Sumter County Fire & Rescue, Reid was tragically killed in an accident Saturday morning. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

He was currently serving as county commissioner for District 5.

A visitation is scheduled for Monday, September 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Home in Americus.

His funeral will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Americus.

Reid is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

