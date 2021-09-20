Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 4-vehicle wreck leaves traffic backed up.

The accident happened on I-185 southbound - right before exit 6.

The wrecked involved a taxi cab and a Ford 150 pickup truck.

It is currently unknown what caused the wreck and if anyone is injured.

Drivers should expect major delays while traveling southbound.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

