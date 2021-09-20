TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 4-vehicle wreck leaves traffic backed up.

The accident happened on I-185 southbound - right before exit 6.

The wrecked involved a taxi cab and a Ford 150 pickup truck.

It is currently unknown what caused the wreck and if anyone is injured.

Drivers should expect major delays while traveling southbound.

