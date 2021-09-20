Troup County adding more morgue space at Wellstar West Georgia Hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - As the total number of COVID-related deaths varies on a day to day basis, one county in our area is making room for additional morgue space.

That facility isn’t opened yet, but one Troup County official says they’re preparing for COVID deaths to spike again in their area.

As the number of state COVID hospitalizations decrease, officials say that decline is due to a rise in COVID-related deaths.

“We certainly recognize with COVID and others, we are certainly seeing an increased number of bodies in our morgue,” said Troup County Manager Eric Mosley.

Troup County officials say the spike has led to limited morgue space at their current facility, which can hold no more than six bodies.

“With the increased activity due to COVID and other illnesses, we were noticing on a regular basis that we were running out of space at our morgue facility at Wellstar West Georgia,” said Mosley.

Because of this, Troup County’s Board of Commissioners is purchasing a permanent morgue facility to be installed at the Wellstar West Georgia hospital off of Vernon Street in LaGrange. This 10 ft. x 10 ft. walk-in cooler, which will hold up to 13 bodies, will be bought using CARES act funds and will cost nearly $20,000.

While the total number of COVID cases within the county have declined within the past two weeks, to 490 confirmed positive cases, Troup County officials are prepared in case there’s an increase in those cases.

“We certainly want our citizens and our staff to certainly be well prepared in case we need the capacity,” said Mosley.

Officials say installing that additional morgue space will take about 12 weeks and the facility will be operated by Wellstar West Georgia hopsital.

