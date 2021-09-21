Business Break
City of Auburn offering contactless parking payment option downtown

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced a new option for visitors to pay for parking.

Patrons can now use their mobile device to pay for surface parking downtown. The contactless payment method is available through a new partnership with ParkMobile.

City officials say visitors will still have the option to pay using kiosks or they can download the ParkMobile app or visit its website.

This new option is not available for the Wright Street Parking Deck. Auburn city officials say those using the parking deck should continue paying using the walk-up kiosks inside the deck or at the gate. The city says it hopes to offer mobile payment solutions for the it in the future.

For a tutorial on the parking app, click here.

