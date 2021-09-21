Business Break
Columbus artist honors fallen soldier

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, all troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan, ending the longest war in United States history. To honor those who fought against the war on terrorism, a local artist is drawing a portrait of a fallen soldier.

Bunny Hinzman posted her artwork, a portrait of Sergeant Ronald Kubik, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. Because of his heroic actions, he saved the lives of 29 fellow soldiers, along with Afghan women and children.

“So, this piece is a part portrait of Sergeant Ronald Kubick. What inspired this piece is with the recent events, with pulling out of Afghanistan, and the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 - I felt really compelled to do something to honor and remember the heroes of the Global War on Terrorism,” said Bunny Hinzman.

When completed, the artwork will be on display at the National Infantry Museum.

