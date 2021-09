COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The TBLV Management Group LLC has requested for The Comedy Takeover to be cancelled.

The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo Brown, Tommy Davidson and Donnell Rawlings.

Visit your point of purchase starting September 21 for a full refund.

