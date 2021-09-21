Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fall-Like Weather Incoming!

Just in Time for the Start of Fall
Fall Feels Coming to the Valley Soon
Fall Feels Coming to the Valley Soon(Jean Kendrick)
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall officially begins at 3:20 PM tomorrow, September 22, in the Northern Hemisphere. In a strange turn of events, it will actually be beginning to feel fall-like around that time here in the valley! We are typically still hot and extremely humid on the the first days of Fall, but that is not entirely the case this year.

We have to deal with one more day with showers and storms in the forecast, but the best rain chance is mainly confined to the first half of the day on Wednesday. The same can be said for warm and muggy conditions - those are mainly (not entirely) confined to the first half of the day. A line of rain/storms will sweep through just ahead of a cold front that will begin to usher in cooler and drier air into the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday evening and overnight.

During the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, this front will begin to clear the area from northwest to the southeast bringing windy conditions to the area at times with winds around 10-15 mph. These winds will be blowing in much cooler and drier air to make it feel real Fall-like by Thursday morning!

Thursday morning we will see low temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s while highs only reach the upper-70s with plenty of sunshine around to accompany low humidity. The good news is that this low humidity, abundant sunshine, and cooler weather will last through the next work week to make our first weekend of Fall absolutely beautiful!

So, break out the pumpkin decorations, flannels, and boots, and grab your favorite Fall drink to celebrate accordingly! And enjoy this extended dose of Fall while it lasts.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Prosecutor: Criminal charges to be dismissed against District Attorney Mark Jones
Sumter County commissioner dies in accident

Latest News

Newest Outback Steakhouse location now open in Columbus
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center
The Harris County School District is releasing its eighth weekly COVID-19 report for the...
Harris County School District releases 8th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year
Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill to hold job fair at Troy University – Phenix City Riverfront Campus