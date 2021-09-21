Fall-Like Weather Incoming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall officially begins at 3:20 PM tomorrow, September 22, in the Northern Hemisphere. In a strange turn of events, it will actually be beginning to feel fall-like around that time here in the valley! We are typically still hot and extremely humid on the the first days of Fall, but that is not entirely the case this year.

We have to deal with one more day with showers and storms in the forecast, but the best rain chance is mainly confined to the first half of the day on Wednesday. The same can be said for warm and muggy conditions - those are mainly (not entirely) confined to the first half of the day. A line of rain/storms will sweep through just ahead of a cold front that will begin to usher in cooler and drier air into the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday evening and overnight.

During the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, this front will begin to clear the area from northwest to the southeast bringing windy conditions to the area at times with winds around 10-15 mph. These winds will be blowing in much cooler and drier air to make it feel real Fall-like by Thursday morning!

Thursday morning we will see low temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s while highs only reach the upper-70s with plenty of sunshine around to accompany low humidity. The good news is that this low humidity, abundant sunshine, and cooler weather will last through the next work week to make our first weekend of Fall absolutely beautiful!

So, break out the pumpkin decorations, flannels, and boots, and grab your favorite Fall drink to celebrate accordingly! And enjoy this extended dose of Fall while it lasts.

