Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured

By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof, WVUE-TV reported.

Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding are believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person was transported with minor burns.

The fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof, appearing to be emerging from a fire inside the stadium’s upper level. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m. CT.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants.

The fire was reportedly under control around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Prosecutor: Criminal charges to be dismissed against District Attorney Mark Jones
Sumter County commissioner dies in accident

Latest News

Vanesta Gray is used to having company stop by her Van Dorn Villa apartment. Thursday’s visit...
Woman celebrates 107 trips around the sun
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire
This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for...
Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House races to vote on gov’t funding, debt as GOP digs in
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies