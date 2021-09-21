Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Glenn Ave. lane closures planned in Auburn this week

(WEAU)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Motorists traveling along Glenn Avenue in Auburn should expect delays this week.

Eastbound traffic on Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas Streets will periodically shift into the center lane.

The city says crews will be performing curb and gutter work as a part of streetscape improvements near The Hub development.

Traffic will continue to flow in both directions at all time, according to the City of Auburn. They expect work to be completed by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Prosecutor: Criminal charges to be dismissed against District Attorney Mark Jones
Sumter County commissioner dies in accident

Latest News

Sentencing date set in case of former Lee County district attorney
Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
49-year-old Deputy Sherman Peebles, a 20-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s...
Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Deputy Peebles
City of Auburn offering contactless parking payment option downtown