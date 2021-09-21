Glenn Ave. lane closures planned in Auburn this week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Motorists traveling along Glenn Avenue in Auburn should expect delays this week.

Eastbound traffic on Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas Streets will periodically shift into the center lane.

The city says crews will be performing curb and gutter work as a part of streetscape improvements near The Hub development.

Traffic will continue to flow in both directions at all time, according to the City of Auburn. They expect work to be completed by Friday.

