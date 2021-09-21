Business Break
Goodwill to hold job fair at Troy University – Phenix City Riverfront Campus

Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill Southern Rivers((Source: Goodwill Twitter))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers will be holding a massive multi-employer job fair at the Troy University - Phenix City Riverfront Campus.

The event is set to take place Tuesday, September 28, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - with nearly 600 jobs available from top employers in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Job seekers attending the hiring event should come dressed for interviews with updated copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center and take advantage of the free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other career skills workshops.

Safety guidelines will also still be in place with increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing and masks required.

For more information, call 334-664-9716 option 4 or visit goodwillsr.org/career-centers.

