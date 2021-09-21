Business Break
Harris County School District releases 8th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is releasing its eighth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The current data ranges from Tuesday, September 14, through Monday, September 20, includes:.

Out of 5,510 students, there are 19 active COVID cases, and 83 close contact cases.

Out of 787 employees with the Harris Co. School District, there are five active COVID cases and one close contact case.

The Harris County School District is releasing its eighth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.(Source: Harris County School District)

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

