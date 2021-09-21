Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is yet again mourning the loss of one of their own.

49-year-old Sergeant Sherman Peebles, a 20-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, died of COVID-19 Tuesday, September 21 at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Peoples’ wife, Shivanda.

Peebles leaves behind his wife and a son.

Peebles is the second Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy to die from COVID-19 within 8 days.

Sheriff Greg Countyman and Peebles’ family are asking for everyone’s prayers.

