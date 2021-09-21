Man accused of stealing money from Muscogee Co. Clerk’s Office pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of eight people charged in stealing money from the Muscogee County Clerk’s Office plead guilty today.

33-year-old George Cook plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was among several people, including former Deputy Clerk of Muscogee County Court Willie Demps, who were accused of stealing money from the clerk’s office.

The crime took place during an 11-month period in 2019.

Cook faces up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

