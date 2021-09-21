Newest Outback Steakhouse location now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Outback Steakhouse announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Columbus.

The new Outback is located at 6714 Whittlesey Boulevard. The restaurant opened to guests on August 30.

As part of Outback’s ongoing community partnership program, the restaurant donated $5,000 to the local Easter Seals chapter.

“We are excited to join the Columbus community and welcome new members to the Outback family with the opening of our newest restaurant,” says Scotty Gann, proprietor of the Columbus restaurant.

The restaurant will add to the community’s growth with 50 positions available including hosts, servers, kitchen staff and more.

The Columbus location’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information about Outback Steakhouse, please visit www.outback.com.

